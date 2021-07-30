Some vaccinated Grand Strand residents concerned about spread of Delta variant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Delta variant of COVID-19 is leaving some fully vaccinated residents in the Grand Strand frustrated.

They’re seeing some parts of their normal day-to-day activities slipping away again, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again recommending masks be worn indoors.

That recommendation even includes those who are fully vaccinated, which is leading to uneasy feelings for those who have received their shots.

One resident who spoke to WMBF News says she hoped to be maskless in time for fall, but she’s now preparing to mask up again.

She’s not alone, either.

Kathy Bruni received both of her shots and says it brought her so much relief. She added it made her feel protected through the pandemic.

“It’s certainly has been a wonderful feeling,” Bruni said. “To feel you’re protected, at least from getting seriously ill.’

However, she says some of the comfort levels have drastically changed in recent weeks.

“With that Delta variant and having been vaccinated, I could be asymptomatic and spread it or I could still get it because it’s so contagious,” Bruni said. “Anytime I’m indoors and in-person I’m going back to wearing my masks. I really thought we had turned the corner and we’re in a good place as a country. It’s just frightening to see the numbers again.”

Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer at Conway Medical Center, says it’s important for those who are fully vaccinated to stay vigilant.

He says practicing safety measures like wearing a mask and social distancing will offer more protection from possible COVID infection.

“What we’re striving for is to keep you out the hospital and keep you from dying,” Dr. Richardson said. “That should be the two primary goals. It does look like the vaccine a vast majority of the time is achieving those two goals.”

As of Friday, less than half of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated, all while the CDC says the Delta variant is quickly spreading in some communities.

Dr. Dale Lusk, Chief Medical Officer for McLeod Health, says there may be some people who received the shot who may feel like that mask suggestion is unfair.

“That’s the frustration,” he said. “Those who make the decision not to be vaccinated affect what happens to the rest of us.”

Meanwhile, others who are fully vaccinated say they’re not feeling the anxiety right now when it comes to the data but they are playing it safe.

“Will I continue to wear a mask in crowded areas? I think I will,” said Brad Johnson, who co-owns Coin Galleries of Myrtle Beach. “It was a great relief to get vaccinated. I still wear my mask in public, but I do feel great freedom knowing even if I did get COVID the likelihood of passing away from it is very unlikely. As a cancer survivor, I worry constantly about that sort of thing. Since I got vaccinated, I haven’t had to worry and I’m very comfortable where I’m at.”

Johnson added he’s concerned about the number of people refusing to get the shots.

“I know several people who passed away from this virus,” he said. “It’s real.”

