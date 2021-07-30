Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Retired local teacher’s pool diving goes viral on TikTok

Pam Palmer’s morning routine at the Roanoke Elks Lodge has become an internet sensation.
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 64-year-old Pam Palmer’s morning routine at the Roanoke Elks Lodge has become an internet sensation.

The local retiree says she and her partner go to the pool every day, but never expected to get the response from her dives from other members, let alone 363K likes and 9560 shares from a TikTok post.

“I was kind of surprised, my friend was showing me all the people from all over the world and their comments,” said Palmer. “I always say the hardest part is getting up the ladder.”

When asked about her skills, Palmer says athletics has always been part of her life. Her mother was a PE teacher at Cave Spring High School, where Pam also attended and excelled on the gymnastics team before earning a scholarship to Western Kentucky University.

She also traveled playing volleyball, competing in the USAV.

Afterward, she followed in her family’s footsteps and began her career as a PE teacher and gymnastics coach in Roanoke County that would span 30 years.

“I came back to Roanoke and opened up a gymnastics school with a friend of mine for a while, and I started teaching for Roanoke County and taught elementary physical education, and coached for Northside Junior,” recalls Palmer. “I love children at that age and loved getting them started at their skills.”

Palmer says she retired eight years ago after being diagnosed with Rheumatoid arthritis, joining the Elk’s Lodge for another hobby.

She says until she started coming to the pool in the summer, she hadn’t dived for fun since college.

“I got up there one day and just tried it and thought my goodness, I can’t believe I can still do that!” exclaimed Palmer, followed by her contagious laugh. “I sneak up there all the time because when I go off everybody cheers and claps.”

I watched as Palmer performed a 1 1/2 flip off the high diving board, and joined other adults and children in their amazement.

“They come up to me all the time and the children come up to me all the time, ‘Oh you’re such a good diver!’,” mimics Palmer. “I thank them and tell them they can be too. They can do anything that they want, as long as they try.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: No charges to be filed after person shot in Myrtle Beach
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Russell Fry
Grand Strand lawmaker plans campaign kickoff in hopes of ousting U.S. Rep. Rice
Emergency allotments of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - have now been...
SC extends emergency SNAP supplements through December
Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk

Latest News

University of South Carolina to require masks inside campus buildings
Some vaccinated Grand Strand residents concerned about spread of Delta variant
Some vaccinated Grand Strand residents concerned about spread of Delta variant
Publix to require employees to wear masks starting Aug. 2
South Carolina COVID-19
DHEC: Over 1,300 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in SC, percent positive above 12%
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations