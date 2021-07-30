Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Publix to require employees to wear masks starting Aug. 2

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBF) - Publix will once again require its employees to wear face masks.

The company announced Friday that, effective Aug. 2, all employees will be required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status.

Publix cites information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the reason for the decision. The CDC recently adjusted its COVID-19 guidelines, recommending masks be worn indoors even among those vaccinated.

“We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Publix said in a statement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk
MBPD: 1 found shot at Myrtle Beach home; 1 detained
The Hand community in Longs could see an additional 527 new homes built if county council...
Over 500 new homes could be coming to a new development off Highway 90
DHEC releases mask, vaccination guidance in schools; requires masks on school buses
There are two tests that measure antibody levels in unvaccinated people: a qualitative test and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Natural COVID antibodies compared to the vaccine antibodies; doctors weigh in

Latest News

South Carolina COVID-19
DHEC: Over 1,300 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in SC, percent positive above 12%
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations
While July 23 saw the most people receive a first dose in South Carolina since late May, there...
‘It’s a matter of life and death’: Newly vaccinated South Carolinians plead for others to get their shot
.
DHEC releases mask, vaccination guidance in schools; requires masks on school buses