MBPD: 1 found shot at Myrtle Beach home; 1 detained

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers said they were called around 3:20 a.m. Friday to a home on Park Drive for a report of a person who was shot.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He added that officers detained one person in connection to the case, and there is no threat to the community.

No names have been released at this point.

Vest said more information will be released as it becomes available.

