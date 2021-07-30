MBPD: 1 found shot at Myrtle Beach home; 1 detained

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers said they were called around 3:20 a.m. Friday to a home on Park Drive for a report of a person who was shot.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He added that officers detained one person in connection to the case, and there is no threat to the community.

No names have been released at this point.

Vest said more information will be released as it becomes available.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

