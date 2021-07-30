Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lake City man arrested, accused of firing rifle multiple times at victim

Zachary Full
Zachary Full(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies have made an arrest in a shooting case that left one person hurt.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Zachary Full on Thursday.

Investigators said on June 30, there was a verbal fight between Full and the victim at home in the 2400 block of Lindfield Circle in Effingham. They said that fight led to Full shooting at the victim multiple times with a rifle.

The victim ended up suffering from two gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. They said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said after the shooting, Full ran from the scene.

He was captured on Thursday and charged with attempted murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk
The Hand community in Longs could see an additional 527 new homes built if county council...
Over 500 new homes could be coming to a new development off Highway 90
DHEC releases mask, vaccination guidance in schools; requires masks on school buses
Public Schools of Robeson County said Marqueise Coleman was a standout student-athlete at St....
‘Standout student-athlete’ shot, killed in Robeson County, officials say
There are two tests that measure antibody levels in unvaccinated people: a qualitative test and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Natural COVID antibodies compared to the vaccine antibodies; doctors weigh in

Latest News

Jamilah Priest
18-year-old woman accused of firing shot in Georgetown turns herself in
MBPD: 1 found shot at Myrtle Beach home; 1 detained
NIBIN trailer
Hartsville Police Department uses new technology to help connect guns to violent crimes
Samantha Emma Veney
Police: Woman arrested after kidnapping own child, headbutting officer in Florence