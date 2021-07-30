Lake City man arrested, accused of firing rifle multiple times at victim

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies have made an arrest in a shooting case that left one person hurt.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Zachary Full on Thursday.

Investigators said on June 30, there was a verbal fight between Full and the victim at home in the 2400 block of Lindfield Circle in Effingham. They said that fight led to Full shooting at the victim multiple times with a rifle.

The victim ended up suffering from two gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. They said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said after the shooting, Full ran from the scene.

He was captured on Thursday and charged with attempted murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

