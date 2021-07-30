Submit a Tip
Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is having a golf tournament to raise funds for a new facility

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is having a golf tournament on Saturday, August 21st at the Crown Park Golf Club located at 2225 Hwy 9 W, Longs SC 29568. The deadline to register is Saturday, August 14th and you can sign up at kindkeeper.org.

The registration fee is 75 dollars, this will include greens, cart fee, range balls, breakfast, lunch and a 20 dollar gift card to the PGA store.

Kind Keeper envisions the new facility to have over 26 dog kennels, cat, senior and puppy sanctuary’s plus 24/7 emergency care. They also plan on having space to hold events!

Learn all about the golf tournament and animals up for adoption in the video above!

