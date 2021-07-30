‘It’s a matter of life and death’: Newly vaccinated South Carolinians plead for others to get their shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From concern about the delta variant, school coming back, or desire to travel again, one Midlands hospital said it’s hearing different reasons for why more people have been stopping by its vaccine clinics recently.

But DHEC says still not enough South Carolinians are getting the shot to prevent COVID, and while July 23 saw the most people receive a first dose in South Carolina since late May, there has not been enough of an increase to be statistically significant.

“This is really the time to double down our efforts, and if people are on the fence about getting vaccinated or just wanted to wait and think about it a little bit longer, it’s the time for action now,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s director of public health.

Joyce Smith and her fiancé, Johnnie Hammond, heeded that call Thursday, when they received their first doses of the vaccine at a clinic at Columbia’s Drew Wellness Center.

“We live in Elgin, South Carolina. We traveled a long way,” Smith said. “My brother convinced me to come and get the shot to make sure he don’t lose no more family members.”

“He said that people were dying and to come on and get your shot,” Hammond added.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on national health issues, has been interviewing and surveying Americans on their thoughts on the COVID vaccine for the last six months.

It recently found one of the major factors that persuaded people to get vaccinated were conversations with family and friends.

Smith said not only did her brother convince her and her fiancé to get their COVID-19 vaccines, he also gave them a ride to do it.

“I heard people say different things happening. But we know we really did need to have it done, but transportation. We didn’t have transportation to get our shot,” Smith said.

But she and Hammond were two of the few people who stopped by to be vaccinated at the clinic, which was put on by the City of Columbia and Lexington Medical Center.

“It’s hard to predict these days what the turnout will be,” said Thomas Tafel, who manages all of Lexington Medical Center’s community clinics.

Tafel said at the peak, they would vaccinate around 700 people in four to five hours at a mobile clinic.

Now they average 15 to 25 people in one to three hours.

“Anyone we can get here is a win for me because that means one less person that we have to worry about,” Tafel said.

But Lexington Medical Center has been seeing more people come to its clinics for first doses in the last couple weeks, according to Tafel.

With Smith now among them, she said she is now going to try to convince other family and friends to do what she did Thursday and get their first dose too.

“Please, please come out. It’s a matter of life and death,” she said.

And she promised to be back for her second.

“I have to come back for one more in three more weeks, and trust me, I’m coming, yes I will,” she said.

For people who may not be convinced by loved ones to get vaccinated, the City of Columbia is hoping free travel might do the trick.

People who get their shot at one of the city’s free clinics have the chance to win two first-class airplane tickets for domestic flights.

The City of Columbia and DEHC will be holding more clinics in August, where they will distribute the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The following clinics all be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Columbia:

Thursday, Aug. 5 — Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue)

Wednesday, Aug. 11 — Martin Luther King Park (2300 Greene St.)

Tuesday, Aug. 24 — Melrose Park (1500 Fairview Drive)

Thursday, Aug. 26 — Woodland Park (6500 Olde Knight Parkway)

