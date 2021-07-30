Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Schools offering $1,500 bonus for new, current school bus drivers

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools is hoping a new incentive will help to hire and retain school bus drivers.

The district announced on Thursday that it is offering a $1,500 bonus per semester for new and current drivers.

Those interested don’t need to have previous bus driving experience and training is provided for a Class B license. But drivers must be 21 years or older.

CLICK HERE for more information and to apply if you’re interested.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Schools to see how many bus driver positions they’re looking to fill. We’re waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk
The Hand community in Longs could see an additional 527 new homes built if county council...
Over 500 new homes could be coming to a new development off Highway 90
Public Schools of Robeson County said Marqueise Coleman was a standout student-athlete at St....
‘Standout student-athlete’ shot, killed in Robeson County, officials say
DHEC releases mask, vaccination guidance in schools; requires masks on school buses
There are two tests that measure antibody levels in unvaccinated people: a qualitative test and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Natural COVID antibodies compared to the vaccine antibodies; doctors weigh in

Latest News

.
DHEC releases mask, vaccination guidance in schools; requires masks on school buses
DHEC releases mask, vaccination guidance in schools; requires masks on school buses
2021-2022 Back to School: School Bus Routes
School supplies
2021-2022 Back to School: School Supply Lists