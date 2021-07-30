Horry County Schools offering $1,500 bonus for new, current school bus drivers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools is hoping a new incentive will help to hire and retain school bus drivers.

The district announced on Thursday that it is offering a $1,500 bonus per semester for new and current drivers.

Those interested don’t need to have previous bus driving experience and training is provided for a Class B license. But drivers must be 21 years or older.

CLICK HERE for more information and to apply if you’re interested.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Schools to see how many bus driver positions they’re looking to fill. We’re waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.