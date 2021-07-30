Submit a Tip
Grand Strand lawmaker plans campaign kickoff in hopes of ousting U.S. Rep. Rice

Russell Fry
Russell Fry(Source: Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff and Meg Kinnard
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – A South Carolina state leader who represents the Grand Strand area is expected to announce his official run for Congress next week.

South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry will be challenging U.S. Rep. Tom Rice for the District 7 House seat.

Earlier this year, Fry said that he was “actively exploring” the idea of a possible campaign for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District.

It came after Rice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump who was accused of inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

“He campaigned with President Trump and worked with President Trump and was always willing to use President Trump’s name for his reelection purposes, but he broke that trust,” Fry told the Associated Press. “I think the people of the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee deserve someone they can trust again, and I think I’m that person.”

The Associated Press is reporting that Fry will officially kick off his campaign Aug. 5 in Myrtle Beach.

He is one of about a dozen Republicans who have announced they are running to unseat Rice.

Copyright 2021 WMBF/Associated Press. All rights reserved.

