Georgetown County unveils new, interactive flood mapping system to get feedback for master plan

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County is looking at a new way to tackle stormwater issues, and they want community input.

The county launched a new, interactive map that allows people to pinpoint their issues.

“It’s pretty deep and nobody can drive in or out of our neighborhood,” said Pawleys Island resident Stephanie Bari about flooding around her home. “They hold our mail three or four weeks at a time until they can get through.”

Bari moved into her neighborhood off Bent Tree Lane in 2019. She said for her and several of her neighbors, it’s a constant team effort to fight flooding even after routine rains.

“Last year, we lost a Jeep, one of my neighbors lost a car,” said Bari. “The flooding, it’s almost up to your knees.”

Stephanie has been working with Georgetown County for a few years now trying to resolve the issue.

Her problem will be one of the many pinpointed on the county’s new interactive map.

“I’ve been with the county 29 years, and this is the game-changer for Georgetown County,” said Georgetown County Public Services Director Ray Funnye during a community meeting to teach people how to use the new software. “Before we were piece-mealing, putting pieces here, together. Now, we’ll be able to develop a plan and go forward.”

Georgetown County is working on a new stormwater master plan that will address issues one watershed at a time.

The county is asking for people to pin any drainage issues they’ve noticed at home, at work, or on their commutes on a new map. They can pin what type of issues they see, as well as a description and photos.

“I don’t mind being a little worker bee for data entry,” said Bari.

From there, the county can identify individual projects that will help with each issue, and incorporate those into the master plan.

The county believes having all the information organized this way will make it easier to apply for and get funding.

Georgetown County hopes to have a master plan complete for the Waccamaw Neck phase by the end of the year.

“I think the model looks like a great idea,” said Bari. “We’d be happy to put our input to back up why our issue needs to be heard on Bent Tree Lane.”

The county is also working on a new stormwater dashboard, where anyone can check the progress of drainage projects and potential timelines.

They hope to go live with that by the end of the year.

