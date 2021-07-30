FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory issued, dangerous heat continues this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here we go. The dangerous heat levels have prompted a HEAT ADVISORY for today with the heat index climbing into the 104-108° range.

A heat advisory is out for today with heat indices climbing into the 104-108 range today. (WMBF)

Highs this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 90s with some areas trying to reach close to 100°.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Watch out for some of the warning signs from heat exhaustion! (WMBF)

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

It's going to be HOT and humid for the weekend. Once again, please limit your time outside. (WMBF)

Unfortunately, for the weekend, the high heat and humidity will continue. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s on the sand for Saturday and Sunday with the mid-upper 90s inland. The heat index will be near or above 105° both afternoons.

Rain chances for the weekend are slim on Saturday with just a stray shower or storm possible. Sunday’s rain chances are a bit higher at 30%.

A much more active weather pattern returns next week with numerous showers and storms likely at times along with the risk of locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will return to the 80s, but very high humidity will remain in place. Rain chances are at 60% Monday through Thursday next week.

