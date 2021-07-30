Submit a Tip
Family plans trip to Africa to see adoptive son who received life-changing surgery in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In just a few days, a Myrtle Beach family will see their adoptive son who they have not seen in years.

Bobby Coles and his family met Brian Wasonga when he was 17 years old while on a mission trip to Kenya.

Wasonga suffered from a debilitating leg injury after he scraped his knee while playing soccer. That small injury turned into a major infection. Wasonga said that he was in so much pain that he prayed for death.

With the help of the Coles and Touching Lives Ministry, they were able to bring the teenager to the U.S. to get the surgery he needed to save his life.

After just a matter of months in Myrtle Beach, doctors told Wasonga that the infection in his knee was gone. He was then able to go back to his home country.

Now at 23 years old, Wasonga is in school and working toward becoming a doctor.

Coles said even though Wasonga has a tough road ahead of him, he said there’s no doubt that his adoptive son will reach his goals.

“He wants to go to college and he wants to become a doctor and obviously he’s a lot of years behind… because of this disease that he had in his leg took so many years away from his life but he’s an amazing young man who is living life to the fullest and believes that God has a plan and a purpose for him,” Coles said.

The Coles’ trip to African will be the first time that they’ve seen Wasonga since he left the U.S. They will get to meet his entire family and friends during their mission trip next week.

