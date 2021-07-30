Submit a Tip
DHEC: Over 1,300 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in SC, percent positive above 12%

South Carolina COVID-19
South Carolina COVID-19(WBTV)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina continued to climb Friday, as over 1,300 more cases were reported.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says 1,392 confirmed cases were reported across the state on Friday. It’s the second straight day the state saw more than 1,000 new confirmed cases.

Of Friday’s number, Horry County saw the most among South Carolina counties with 145. Florence County reported 34 new cases in the latest report.

MORE INFORMATION | Friday’s COVID-19 cases in SC by county

The state’s percent positive rate also remained in double digits at 12.5% out of 14,761 tests.

Two deaths were also reported Friday, with one each in Lexington and Williamsburg counties.

Since testing began last March, South Carolina has seen over 505,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Data also shows 8,731 people have died as a result of the virus so far.

DHEC’s next COVID-19 update with this weekend’s data is expected to be released Monday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

