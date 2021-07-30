Community Champion: Aaron Frobase

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – We’re highlighting the Community Champions who make a difference in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee communities.

Aaron Frobase is the recreation leader for the city of Myrtle Beach.

During his time along the Grand Strand he has worked with kids and is helping to build and grow the sport of skateboarding Myrtle Beahc.

“Myrtle Beach has always welcomed me into their homes, and they’ve always taken care of me in Myrtle Beach, so I always wanted to be a part of Myrtle Beach and take care of them,” Frobase said.

Know a Community Champion? CLICK HERE to submit a nomination.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.