Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Checking out the new Pro Football Hall of Fame at Broadway at the Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one of only two in the nation. The new museum officially opened their doors just weeks ago at Broadway at the Beach.

We loved catching up with them on some of the most unique items you’ll get to see. From measuring up to some of the sport’s biggest stars biceps, to an actual Lombardi Trophy, and so much more.

Come along with us for some of the things you can experience!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk
The Hand community in Longs could see an additional 527 new homes built if county council...
Over 500 new homes could be coming to a new development off Highway 90
MBPD: 1 found shot at Myrtle Beach home; 1 detained
DHEC releases mask, vaccination guidance in schools; requires masks on school buses
There are two tests that measure antibody levels in unvaccinated people: a qualitative test and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Natural COVID antibodies compared to the vaccine antibodies; doctors weigh in

Latest News

.
Pro Football Hall of Fame - The Lombardi Trophy
.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Recap
gst
Furry Friends Friday with Kind Keeper: Golf tournament for new facility
.
Pro Football Hall of Fame - Unique NFL Memorabilia
.
Pro Football Hall of Fame - More Unique Items