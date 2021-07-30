Submit a Tip
Charleston carriage companies voluntarily closing Friday because of heat concerns

The city's three largest carriage companies announced they will voluntarily close Friday because of heat concerns.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City’s carriage companies they have voluntarily suspend tour operations because of excessive heat forecast for the Charleston area Friday.

The Charleston Carriage Association for Responsible Equine Safety said its member companies will be closed Friday afternoon. For the safety of their animals and employees, Charleston CARES members will stop sending tours out at noon and remained closed through the afternoon, spokesperson Heaven Hale said.

Downtown Charleston is under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m., with the heat index expected to reach above 110 degrees.

Charleston CARES is made up of the city’s three largest carriage companies: Charleston Carriage Works, Old South Carriage Company and Palmetto Carriage Works.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

