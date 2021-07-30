Carolina Forest Widening project to be complete July 31, but county says work will continue for weeks

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The highly-anticipated Carolina Forest Boulevard Widening project is almost done.

But Horry County officials said even once the over two year and multi-million dollar project is marked as complete, some work will continue.

Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore and project manager Jason Thompson said the estimated completion date for the project is Saturday.

This comes after the original May deadline was pushed back to July 5, then July 22, to finally July 31. Despite these delays, the county’s Ride III Dashboard states the project is still on time.

The original contract was for 700 days.

“We will have all four lanes, mainline lanes, open for use by the traveling public on July the 31st. Will there be remaining work to be performed? Absolutely,” Thompson said earlier this week during a virtual media update.

However, both Moore and Thompson told WMBF News work will continue on the multi-use path and some of the connected turn lanes. Thompson said those are add-on projects. But at the end of July, the cones closing the road off to just one lane in each direction will be removed, allowing the drivers to use two lanes of traffic in each direction.

“The contractor will continue to work on the south side path for the next couple of months. If you had been through the area here lately, his intentions and goals were to start at River Oaks and work toward the west back on the 501 side,” Thompson said.

Moore said weather delays caused the project’s estimated completion date to get pushed back several times this month. However, besides the multi-use paths and connected turn lanes, Moore could not specify to WMBF News what still needed to be completed this month.

Original plans for the project had crews installing nine traffic signals, but Thompson said they ended up adding several more, now at 15.

Still, for neighbors who live off of the boulevard, they said they’re ready for the construction to be complete.

Connie Dennis moved into her home in The Farm over seven years ago. She said with all the growth the area has seen, the widening project is much needed.

“I was hoping it would get done fast because it’s been a mess. The lights are great I’m glad I did it but I was afraid it would back up the traffic,” Dennis said.

She added she is worried about speeding on the road but is also worried that the widened road poses a risk to pedestrians. Dennis said it concerns her how close some of the multi-use paths are to the four-lane road.

“I think they should put up railings by the sidewalks. I know someone’s going to get hit and they won’t even see it coming,” she said.

Both Moore and Thompson declined multiple interview requests on this topic.

“As with our other major capital projects, we plan to have an event to mark the occasion when the project is complete and we look forward to the opportunity to do the ‘project completion’ interview with you at that time,” Moore said in a message to WMBF News.

This will be the second Ride III project to finish construction, second to the Palmetto Pointe Boulevard Extension project.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.