2021 Extra Point preview: North Myrtle Beach Chiefs

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Chiefs are coming off their most successful season in program history. Matt Reel and his squad ran the table in the regular season en route to a Class 4A Region VI championship along with the school’s first-ever lower state championship and state championship appearance.

In total, 10 starters return in 2021. Fortunately for Reel, he won’t have to groom a new signal caller. Georgia Tech baseball commit Cam Freeman will play both football and baseball during his senior year.

The Chiefs will have to fill a number of voids up front on defense. North Myrtle will have to replace its entire defensive line which included Power 5 signees Chase Simmons (Syracuse) and Henry Duke (Virginia). The Chiefs’ defense will lean on linebacker TJ Cox and defensive backs Chandler McCall and Elijah Vereen to lead the way.

That trio of defenders along with Reel visited with WMBF News during our Extra Point media day. They believe another trip to the capital city is very much attainable even with a lot of new faces in the fold.

“Everything is still the same, everybody is still coming to practice and working hard everyday,” said Cox. “We just can’t let last year determine what we do this year.”

“You can’t let the pressure push you to a point where you don’t think it’s achievable but I think as a team we still have a chance this year to do the same and hopefully win this time,” McCall said.

“We know what it takes to get there now and we know everything we need to do in practice and throughout the games,” said Vereen. “That’s are goal, that’s what everybody wants to do, win state.”

“I think our kids had to really be ready to go everyday because it could’ve been their last day,” Reel said. “We don’t like having that mentality sometimes as a reality but in a lot of situations when you force yourself to practice that way and play that way I think we say how impressive that can be.”

North Myrtle Beach will begin its journey back to Columbia on Friday, August 20 against Conway.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.