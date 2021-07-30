Submit a Tip
18-year-old woman accused of firing shot in Georgetown turns herself in

Jamilah Priest
Jamilah Priest(Source: Georgetown Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department announced the arrest of a woman accused of firing a shot in the city.

Authorities said 18-year-old Jamilah Priest was involved in a verbal fight on Wednesday near the 2000 block of Winyah Street.

Police said that according to witnesses, they saw Priest discharge a gun in an unknown direction.

The community provided officers with information to identify Priest, and she surrendered herself to the police department on Thursday.

She is charged with breach of peach aggravated in nature.

