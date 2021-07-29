Submit a Tip
Tidelands Health adjusts hospital visitor policy due to COVID-19

Tidelands Health hopes to help COVID long-haulers.
Tidelands Health hopes to help COVID long-haulers.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health says it’s adjusting its visitation policy due to a recent surge of COVID-19.

The hospital announced Thursday that inpatients at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital may only be accompanied by one adult support partner between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. That partner may also stay overnight, while pediatric patients may be accompanied by two support partners.

Patients in COVID-19 isolation will not be allowed to have a support partner, with exceptions made for situations such as end-of-life circumstances.

MORE COVERAGE | DHEC reports 1,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C., 15.4% percent positive

Visitors will also no longer be allowed in the emergency department, but exceptions could be made for those who require extra support or assistance.

Those receiving outpatient care may have an adult support partner with them, while the at the Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital may have an adult support partner a day from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“We’ve reached a point with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in our region that we must take these additional precautions to protect our patients, team members and community,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health. “We appreciate the community’s understanding as we all double down on our efforts to stop this virus from spreading.”

The changes go into effect at 8 a.m. Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

