Sun Belt unveils 2021-22 women’s basketball conference slate

Chants will play 16 conference games in 2021-22
CCU Basketball
CCU Basketball
By CCU Athletics
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference released its 2021-22 women’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday, which consists of a 16-game conference schedule with eight games at home and eight games coming on the road.

Teams will play 10 games within their division (home and away), along with six games against opponents outside their division.

Sun Belt Conference play will tip-off on Dec. 30, as the Chanticleers will open up on the road at 2020-21 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Tournament champion Troy in Troy, Ala. before kicking off the new calendar year at South Alabama on Jan. 1 in Mobile, Ala.

The Chants will then open up their home portion of the conference schedule versus Georgia Southern (Jan. 6) and Georgia State (Jan. 8), before returning to the road for back-to-back road games in Arkansas versus Little Rock (Jan. 13) and Arkansas State (Jan. 15).

CCU head coach Jaida Williams’ squad will continue its play versus the West Division with matchups versus ULM (Jan. 20) and Louisiana (Jan. 22) before taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in back-to-back meetings in Boone, N.C. on Jan. 26 and at home in the HTC Center on Jan. 29.

Coastal will then hit the road for a three-game stretch at Texas State (Feb. 5), Georgia State (Feb. 10), and Georgia Southern (Feb. 12) prior to wrapping up the 2021-22 regular-season conference slate with a three-game home-stand versus UT Arlington (Feb. 19), South Alabama (Feb. 24), and Troy (Feb. 26).

The regular season will conclude with all 12 schools playing in the 2022 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship from Wednesday, March 2, to Monday, March 7. Every team will travel to the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., for the second straight year.

The tournament will begin with a first-round quadruple-header on Wednesday, March 2. The top four seeds will earn byes into the second round to be played on Friday, March 4. The semifinals are set for Sunday, March 6, at 11:30 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET, with the 2022 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship final on Monday, March 7, at 1 p.m. ET (noon CT). All games are televised by ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

