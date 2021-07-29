Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old shot, killed in Robeson County; investigation underway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a shooting victim showed up at the hospital early Thursday morning.

Deputies received a call around 2:40 a.m. about a person being shot in the 800 block of N. Alford Road in St. Pauls.

Before they arrived, someone drove the victim to UNC Southeastern Medical Center.

Authorities said 19-year-old Marquiese Coleman was pronounced dead as he arrived at the hospital.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is interviewing people who may have information about the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Mega Millions)
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $3 million lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach store
There are two tests that measure antibody levels in unvaccinated people: a qualitative test and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Natural COVID antibodies compared to the vaccine antibodies; doctors weigh in
Former Boys and Girls Clubs of Myrtle Beach director indicted, accused of embezzlement
Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster on new CDC mask guidelines: ‘Mandating masks is not the answer’
Grand Strand, Pee Dee hospitals report rising number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients

Latest News

.
DHEC releases mask, vaccination guidance in schools; requires masks on school buses
The Hand community in Longs could see an additional 527 new homes built if county council...
Over 500 new homes could be coming to a new development off Highway 90
Construction is nearly complete on four storefronts in Myrtle Beach's Arts & Innovation District.
Myrtle Beach begins search for new businesses to fill restored Arts & Innovations District storefronts
DHEC releases mask, vaccination guidance in schools; requires masks on school buses