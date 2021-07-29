Submit a Tip
Police: Woman arrested after kidnapping own child, headbutting officer in Florence

Samantha Emma Veney
Samantha Emma Veney(FCDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence woman is in custody after kidnapping her own child, according to police.

The Florence Police Department said Samantha Emma Veney, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was visiting her 6-year-old child on Wednesday during a supervised visit with the Department of Social Services.

At some point during the visit, police said Veney became upset, grabbed the child and ran away across David McLeod Boulevard.

She and the child were both eventually found on Woody Jones Boulevard.

Police said Veney was reportedly violent toward officers during her arrest, headbutting one in the face.

She was later charged with kidnapping as well as assault and battery on a police officer.

Veney is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon after she was denied bond on the kidnapping charge.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

