Pair of companies donate $5,000 to help feed Grand Strand children in need

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of organizations have teamed up to help children in need across the area.

Both Orion180 Insurance and the Field Insurance Agency of Surfside presented a $5,000 check to Backpack Buddies on Thursday.

Backpack Buddies, a program of nonprofit Help 4 Kids, aims to help keep more vulnerable children fed across Horry County through the help of donations and local volunteers.

“Everything is donated.,” said Edie Nanick, a volunteer with the nonprofit. “Whatever we get goes to the children and this kind of donation really means a lot to us.”

Despite operating out of Florida, a manager with Orion180 says it was important to be able to present the check in person and to help those across the region.

“The flying in was the hard part,” said Anthony Espinosa, Orion180′s Territory Manager for North and South Carolina. “But it made it all worth it to see all the people here and really volunteering, it just means a lot.”

Help 4 Kids says it helps feed more than 2,600 children each week.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.