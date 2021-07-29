Over 500 new homes could be coming to a new development off Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the fastest-growing parts of Horry County could soon see even more growth.

G3 Engineering has submitted plans to the Horry County Planning Commission to rezone 222.88 acres of land in the Hand community in Longs. The lot currently sits off of Highway 90 and Vaught Ridge Road. Right now, it’s zoned for Commercial Forest Agriculture but, they’d like to see it rezoned to multi-residential.

County documents show Hardee Highway 90 LLC owns the land. The rezoning review sheet shows they’re asking the county to build 527 homes in the lot.

The plan proposes three sustainable development methods including a “100% increase in active open space, sidewalks, and a community garden,” according to the developer. The rezoning review sheet also said the parcel is located in a 0.2% Annual Chance Flood Hazard Zone as well as a supplemental flood zone.

A planning commission workshop on Thursday afternoon will discuss the rezoning. During the workshop, no votes or official actions will take place.

Still, many Highway 90 neighbors have already made up their minds.

Vernadine Harrington, who has lived off of Vaught Ridge Road for years, said her ranch home currently sits on about half an acre of land and is concerned how the plans show 527 new homes would wrap around and surround the small street she lives on now.

While she said growth is inevitable, 527 homes is too many. She’d like the county to work on Highway 90 improvements first.

“It has to be fixed first before it’s OK. Before the project’s OK’d. The road has to be prepared, has to be fixed. Has to be widened. We don’t like it still we still wouldn’t like it, but it would make it livable,” Harrington said.

She also has concerns over if the community itself is ready for that many new neighbors. She said she’d like the county councilmembers to consider how Longs isn’t currently built to sustain suburbs.

“I hope they look at the school structure, the roads, grocery stores. There’s no grocery stores around here. Everyone has to go down to the main part of North Myrtle Beach,” she added.

The closest fire station is a Horry County Volunteer Fire Station 5, nearly four miles away.

County officials will meet again on August 5, where public input from neighbors will be accepted.

