Olympics food and drink pairing from around the world at The Brass Tap
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The Brass Tap in Myrtle Beach located at The Market Common is a great place to go watch the Tokyo Olympics.
They can prepare some fun food and drinks for the country you are routing for!
Mexico: Enjoy an ice-cold margarita or Corona paired with house made guacamole or steak nachos.
Italy: Grab a bellini or glass of red wine that will pair perfectly with five cheese flatbread.
Cuba: Cool down with a refreshing frozen pina colada that will take the heat off boom boom shrimp.
LET’S GO TEAM USA: Enjoy a 7&7 on ice or a classic beer brewed in the United States while munching down on buffalo wings or a 5 cheese burger.
