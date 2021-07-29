Olympics food and drink pairing from around the world at The Brass Tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The Brass Tap in Myrtle Beach located at The Market Common is a great place to go watch the Tokyo Olympics.

They can prepare some fun food and drinks for the country you are routing for!

Mexico: Enjoy an ice-cold margarita or Corona paired with house made guacamole or steak nachos.

Italy: Grab a bellini or glass of red wine that will pair perfectly with five cheese flatbread.

Cuba: Cool down with a refreshing frozen pina colada that will take the heat off boom boom shrimp.

LET’S GO TEAM USA: Enjoy a 7&7 on ice or a classic beer brewed in the United States while munching down on buffalo wings or a 5 cheese burger.

