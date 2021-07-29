Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk

Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons(Source: Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested after police said they assaulted and kidnapped a man.

Officers spoke to the 31-year-old victim who said on Wednesday he was assaulted, forced to take off his clothes and then was placed in the truck of a car while on South Caledonia Road in Laurinburg.

The victim told officers that he was able to escape from the trunk, but the male suspect chased him and began assaulting him again, then put him back in the vehicle.

“The victim advised that the male was wearing brass knuckles while striking him and the female began striking him with her fist,” according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

The victim told police he ended up being thrown from the vehicle with his clothes when the car stopped in Maxton, and he walked to the Scotland County Courthouse where he notified law enforcement.

Detectives began their investigation and identified the suspects in the case as 28-year-old Khalil Jackson and 23-year-old Lanette Timmons. The two face several charges including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting injury. Both are being held under $1 million bonds at the Scotland County Detention Center.

Scotland County EMS treated the victim for injuries to his face and head area.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Mega Millions)
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $3 million lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach store
There are two tests that measure antibody levels in unvaccinated people: a qualitative test and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Natural COVID antibodies compared to the vaccine antibodies; doctors weigh in
Former Boys and Girls Clubs of Myrtle Beach director indicted, accused of embezzlement
Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster on new CDC mask guidelines: ‘Mandating masks is not the answer’
Nicolette Green
Judge approves settlement between company, family of woman who drowned in HCSO transport

Latest News

.
DHEC releases mask, vaccination guidance in schools; requires masks on school buses
McMaster
‘Fight for life’: McMaster leads coalition of governors urging Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade
Public Schools of Robeson County said Marqueise Coleman was a standout student-athlete at St....
‘Standout student-athlete’ shot, killed in Robeson County, officials say
The Hand community in Longs could see an additional 527 new homes built if county council...
Over 500 new homes could be coming to a new development off Highway 90