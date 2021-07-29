N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested after police said they assaulted and kidnapped a man.

Officers spoke to the 31-year-old victim who said on Wednesday he was assaulted, forced to take off his clothes and then was placed in the truck of a car while on South Caledonia Road in Laurinburg.

The victim told officers that he was able to escape from the trunk, but the male suspect chased him and began assaulting him again, then put him back in the vehicle.

“The victim advised that the male was wearing brass knuckles while striking him and the female began striking him with her fist,” according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

The victim told police he ended up being thrown from the vehicle with his clothes when the car stopped in Maxton, and he walked to the Scotland County Courthouse where he notified law enforcement.

Detectives began their investigation and identified the suspects in the case as 28-year-old Khalil Jackson and 23-year-old Lanette Timmons. The two face several charges including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting injury. Both are being held under $1 million bonds at the Scotland County Detention Center.

Scotland County EMS treated the victim for injuries to his face and head area.

