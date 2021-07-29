Myrtle Beach begins search for new businesses to fill restored Arts & Innovations District storefronts

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Renovations to several storefronts in Myrtle Beach’s Arts & Innovation District are nearly complete.

The city is now asking interested businesses to come to the district and take a look at the renovations.

The city of Myrtle Beach is optimistic they’ll have the storefronts looking like they did back in the 50s before the end of the year. They’ll be retro-canvases, waiting for businesses to bring them to life.

“When I came in six years ago, the street was pretty well abandoned,” said Arts & Innovation District Business owner Jack Thompson.

Thompson has been taking pictures of Myrtle Beach for several decades.

When he opened his photography studio on Ninth Avenue North a few years ago, the strip of storefronts didn’t look quite as nice as it did in some of his old photos.

They’ve sat vacant for decades. Now, Thompson is excited about the idea that new businesses could soon be joining him on Ninth Avenue.

“I would like to see businesses that are on the edge of new technology, arts and crafts, that sort of thing,” said Thompson.

Those are just the kinds of businesses Myrtle Beach is hoping to attract to the storefronts when they finish renovating.

The city released some marketing materials this week, indicating they’re ready to start hearing proposals from business owners.

An aerial picture shows the four businesses available for rent and each unit's square footage. (Brian Schmitt | City of Myrtle Beach)

“We’d like to see this businesses morning, noon and night,” said Downtown Development Executive Assistant Brian Schmitt. “Something that fits the vision for the new downtown, fits the vision of the investors. Really excited to see what opportunities get presented to us.”

The specs show four storefronts. Two fall in the historic district, so any businesses that lease those will be eligible for tax credits.

Although the facades of all four are getting restored to the 50s look on the outside, the city took extra time to make the insides look that way in the two that are part of the historic district.

“The last building, for example, is the Belk building. We installed a drop ceiling because that was significant,” said Schmitt. “If you look at the co-working center, we did the same thing in the first 30 feet, but you get to experience that space with some cool, exposed brick and some other things.”

Thompson remembers them back in those days, and looks forward to seeing them that way again.

“It’s going to be a great, nostalgic neighborhood to come down Ninth avenue and get the feel of old Myrtle Beach,” said Thompson.

The downtown development office is right next to the Ninth Avenue North storefronts, so any entrepreneurs with interest can pop in there and ask for more information on the spaces.

