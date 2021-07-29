Florence police searching for suspects accused of vandalizing fountains

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects accused of vandalizing fountains in the city.

Authorities released surveillance images taken late Tuesday night in the area of Francis Marion University’s Carter Center on West Evans Street.

The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the subjects in the attached photos. These subjects... Posted by City of Florence Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Police said the suspects put an unknown substance to the fountains, causing them to overflow with bubbles.

The bubbles result in costly maintenance work, according to officials.

They’re also wanted for questioning in connection to similar incidents in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

