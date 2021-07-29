FIRST ALERT: Heat index to reach dangerous levels to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The warmest weather of the year arrives to end the work week with a nearly rain-free forecast over the next three days. It’s going to be hot, humid and brutal for any plans outdoors during the middle of the afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s today with a heat index into the triple digits. This is just the start of the heat. (WMBF)

Temperatures will begin to soar today with more sunshine and a rain-free day. Afternoon highs will hit the upper 80s on the beaches and soar into the middle 90s inland. With high humidity in place, the heat index will climb to 100-104 through the middle of the day and into the late afternoon. If you have plans outside today, please limit your time outside and take frequent breaks! Water is going to be key for those who work outside or plan to be outside these next couple of afternoons.

Temperatures and the heat index reach their peak on Friday. (WMBF)

Temperatures will reach their peak on Friday with highs climbing into the low-mid 90s on the sand and the upper 90s to even an isolated triple digit reading inland. Humidity will send the heat index even higher to 105-109 from the late morning through the afternoon hours. Once again, stay hydrated! We know many of you are here visiting with us this week and after cloudy weather, the beaches will be packed! Just make sure you are drinking plenty of water.

Hot, humid and a few isolated showers & storms for those weekend plans. (WMBF)

Models lately have hinted at a couple of showers moving into the area Friday night and through Saturday morning. While this chance of a shower or storm would be isolated, we did throw in a 20% chance of a shower or storm late Friday and into Saturday. That chance of showers will continue through the weekend as the heat doesn’t go anywhere for Saturday. Highs will reach the lower 90s on the beaches on Saturday and Sunday with the mid 90s inland. Our rain chances will go from 20% Saturday to a few more storms possible on Sunday.

Next week will feature an increased rain chance and unsettled weather pattern. Still too early for specific details but we're giving you the FIRST ALERT to that. (WMBF)

We’re giving you the FIRST ALERT to an unsettled weather pattern that will look to develop as we head into next week. The result will bring higher rain chances into the new work week, lowering temperatures and high humidity. It’s still too early for specifics but rain chances are up to 60% Monday through Wednesday next week with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.