By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High School football season kicks off August 20th. Today, WMBF News hosted Extra Point media day at 810 Billards & Bowling.

Around 20 teams, including players and coaches participated from throughout the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

We loved catching up with Sports Director, Gabe McDonald on what to expect this year. We also caught up with players and coaches in between their interviews.

Come along with us!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

