DHEC reports 1,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C., 15.4% percent positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in South Carolina went well past the 1,000 mark.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,200 confirmed cases in the state and four deaths.

Those numbers represented the latest data from test results received on Tuesday.

Out of the confirmed cases, 105 were in Horry County and 32 in Florence County. One of the confirmed deaths was in Horry County.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 9,604 tests, with a 15.4% positive rate.

DHEC officials continue to urge people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against the virus.

Grand Strand and Pee Dee hospitals have reported a rise in COVID-19 patients, and many of them are unvaccinated.

Conway Medical Center revealed on Wednesday it had 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and all of them were unvaccinated. Tidelands Health reported 17 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, and only one of the patients was vaccinated.

UNC Health Southeastern, located in Lumberton, said it currently has 29 COVID-19 patients in isolation. Of that number, 27 patients are not vaccinated, according to the hospital.

Grand Strand Regional Medical Center told WMBF News that it has 30 COVID-19 patients, but they would not provide which ones were and were not vaccinated.

