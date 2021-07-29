Deputies: Man arrested after stealing vehicle, causing chase in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after leading Georgetown County deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it detected a vehicle reported stolen through its license plate reader system at around noon Thursday.

Deputies then responded and attempted to stop an Infiniti sedan on Church Street. The driver of the vehicle then took off, starting a chase that ended when entering a crowded residential area.

Witnesses then told authorities the vehicle was parked at a nearby apartment. When deputies and officers with the Georgetown Police Department arrived, three men got out of the vehicle and ran.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old AJ Rasheid Brown, was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Deputies said Brown was found to have a concealed handgun and a large amount of marijuana upon his arrest.

Authoirties also found digital scales, crystal meth and cocaine from inside the vehicle Brown was driving.

Deputies explained Brown was also recently released from prison on separate stolen vehicle and narcotics charges. He was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act, which resulted in a reduced term.

Brown is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon. No formal charges have yet been filed.

Authoirties are also still searching for the other occupants of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 436-6058.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.