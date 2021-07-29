Submit a Tip
A Day of Hope: Helping children in need get school supplies

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A Day of Hope helps underprivileged children get school supplies for the upcoming school year. The children will get a backpack filled with supplies, new shoes, and household supplies for the family. The heart of the day is showing the children that their life has purpose.

If you would like to register a child, call 843-438-3247. They are also accepting donations on Amazon Smile, you can search the fundraiser ‘A Day of Hope Myrtle Beach’.

Learn all about how this day came together in the video above!

