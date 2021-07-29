Submit a Tip
Community Champion: Donald Hovis Jr.

By Ian Klein
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – We’re recognizing Community Champions who are making a difference in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Donald Hovis Jr. is going into his 11th season with the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues, which is an organization dedicated to providing kids with disabilities a chance to play sports.

Hovis has also been involved with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program for 10 years.

“I want to make sure kids have the same Christmas experience that I had growing up,” Hovis said. “Giving back to me is truly important and I absolutely love doing it.”

He added that Myrtle Beach will always have a special place in his heart.

