Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Community Champion: Becky Large

By Ian Klein
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We have neighbors throughout the Grand Strand and Pee Dee who are champions in their community.

Becky Large is the creator and executive director of Champion Autism Network in Surfside Beach, which was founded in 2012.

Champion Autism Networks vision is “to create and ensure inclusive communities where all people CAN happily live, work and play, by building a world-wide network of autism champions that includes businesses, local nonprofits and individuals with autism.”

“Our values and principles are love, acceptance, empowerment and playfulness, and that’s the world we’re trying to create and share,” Large said about CAN.

She said the Grand Strand area has really embraced Champion Autism Network and its families.

Know a Community Champion? CLICK HERE to submit a nomination.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Mega Millions)
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $3 million lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach store
There are two tests that measure antibody levels in unvaccinated people: a qualitative test and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Natural COVID antibodies compared to the vaccine antibodies; doctors weigh in
Former Boys and Girls Clubs of Myrtle Beach director indicted, accused of embezzlement
Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk
The Hand community in Longs could see an additional 527 new homes built if county council...
Over 500 new homes could be coming to a new development off Highway 90

Latest News

.
Community Champion: Lou Mascherino
Community Champion: Becky Large
Community Champion: Becky Large
A pair of companies donated $5,000 to help feed Grand Strand children in need. A check was...
Pair of companies donate $5,000 to help feed Grand Strand children in need
Pair of companies donate $5,000 to help feed Grand Strand children in need
Pair of companies donate $5,000 to help feed Grand Strand children in need