Community Champion: Becky Large

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We have neighbors throughout the Grand Strand and Pee Dee who are champions in their community.

Becky Large is the creator and executive director of Champion Autism Network in Surfside Beach, which was founded in 2012.

Champion Autism Networks vision is “to create and ensure inclusive communities where all people CAN happily live, work and play, by building a world-wide network of autism champions that includes businesses, local nonprofits and individuals with autism.”

“Our values and principles are love, acceptance, empowerment and playfulness, and that’s the world we’re trying to create and share,” Large said about CAN.

She said the Grand Strand area has really embraced Champion Autism Network and its families.

