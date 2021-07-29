City of Georgetown announces retirement of police chief

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Georgetown on Thursday announced the retirement of the police chief.

Kelvin Waites was appointed as chief of police for the city of Georgetown in 2016.

“I appreciate the opportunity that the Mayor, City Council, and the City Administrator gave me to serve the best citizens in the world,” Chief Waites said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with the outstanding men and women of the Georgetown Police Department, but now it’s time for me to serve in a different capacity.”

Waites began his law enforcement career in 1997 and has served in Horry and Georgetown counties.

City officials say Waites started his law enforcement career with the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office, then as deputy chief of police and interim police chief at the Horry County Police Department before becoming police chief for the Georgetown Police Department.

According to a release, Deputy Chief William Pierce will serve as interim chief of police while a search for a new chief is conducted.

“I have worked with Chief Waites for more than 20 years. He is an exceptional leader, mentor, and friend,” Pierce said. “During his tenure, Chief Waites was committed to building strong relationships and improving trust between the Police Department and the community through honesty, accountability, and transparency. These core values are vital to the continued success of the Georgetown Police Department and the citizens we serve as we move forward.”

Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber says Waites will be “sorely missed” and his tenure as police chief was filled with great accomplishments in keeping the community safe.

“I have known Chief Waites in his capacity as a law enforcement officer and as a close friend for decades,” Barber said. His leadership and advisement to me and administration during his tenure as Chief of Police is exceptional and filled with great accomplishments to keep our community safe. He will be sorely missed.”

