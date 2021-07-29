Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

City of Georgetown announces retirement of police chief

According to the city of Georgetown, Waites was appointed as police chief in 2016.
According to the city of Georgetown, Waites was appointed as police chief in 2016.(City of Georgetown)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Georgetown on Thursday announced the retirement of the police chief.

Kelvin Waites was appointed as chief of police for the city of Georgetown in 2016.

“I appreciate the opportunity that the Mayor, City Council, and the City Administrator gave me to serve the best citizens in the world,” Chief Waites said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with the outstanding men and women of the Georgetown Police Department, but now it’s time for me to serve in a different capacity.”

Waites began his law enforcement career in 1997 and has served in Horry and Georgetown counties.

City officials say Waites started his law enforcement career with the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office, then as deputy chief of police and interim police chief at the Horry County Police Department before becoming police chief for the Georgetown Police Department.

According to a release, Deputy Chief William Pierce will serve as interim chief of police while a search for a new chief is conducted.

“I have worked with Chief Waites for more than 20 years. He is an exceptional leader, mentor, and friend,” Pierce said. “During his tenure, Chief Waites was committed to building strong relationships and improving trust between the Police Department and the community through honesty, accountability, and transparency. These core values are vital to the continued success of the Georgetown Police Department and the citizens we serve as we move forward.”

Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber says Waites will be “sorely missed” and his tenure as police chief was filled with great accomplishments in keeping the community safe.

“I have known Chief Waites in his capacity as a law enforcement officer and as a close friend for decades,” Barber said. His leadership and advisement to me and administration during his tenure as Chief of Police is exceptional and filled with great accomplishments to keep our community safe. He will be sorely missed.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Mega Millions)
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $3 million lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach store
There are two tests that measure antibody levels in unvaccinated people: a qualitative test and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Natural COVID antibodies compared to the vaccine antibodies; doctors weigh in
Former Boys and Girls Clubs of Myrtle Beach director indicted, accused of embezzlement
Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk
The Hand community in Longs could see an additional 527 new homes built if county council...
Over 500 new homes could be coming to a new development off Highway 90

Latest News

.
DHEC releases mask, vaccination guidance in schools; requires masks on school buses
AJ Rasheid Brown
Deputies: Man arrested after stealing vehicle, causing chase in Georgetown County
Tidelands Health hopes to help COVID long-haulers.
Tidelands Health adjusts hospital visitor policy due to COVID-19
Dangerous heat on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY issued for Friday
DHEC reports 1,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C., 15.4% percent positive