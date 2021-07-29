CCU’s Kennedy Roberts named to Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Coastal Carolina junior Kennedy Roberts was named to the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Preseason watch list, it was announced today. Roberts was one of over 100 players from college football’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Last season, Roberts saw action in all 12 games on the year, coming off the bench to play on the defensive line. He recorded 11 tackles on the season, including 1.0 tackle-for-loss, and 0.5 sacks. The interior defensive lineman blocked a field goal in the win over Campbell (Sept. 18) in which he also picked up a season-high four tackles, including 0.5 tackles-for-loss, in the win over the Fighting Camels. The Florida native also had three stops and 0.5 sacks in the win over South Alabama (Nov. 7), tallied two tackles in the road win at Texas State (Nov. 28), and registered a tackle in wins versus Georgia Southern (Oct. 24) and at Troy (Dec. 12).

Off the field, Roberts is a two-time member of the Dean’s List and volunteered in the community at events such as Tim Tebow’s “Night to Shine” Prom, Caring for Kindergartners, Centenary United Methodist Church-Pumpkin sale, and at the local Boys and Girls Club.

Roberts is the third Chanticleer to be named to this prestigious list, joining fellow teammates Silas Kelly (2019) and C.J. Brewer (2020).

