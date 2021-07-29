CCU women’s golf releases schedule for 2021-22 season

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina University women’s head golf coach Katie Quinney has announced the upcoming schedule for the 2021 season for the reigning Sun Belt Conference champions.

CCU will face a challenging 11-match schedule that will culminate with the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship Women’s Golf Championship at the end of April in Daytona Beach, Fla.

After only having three players available and playing in just three fall tournaments last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CCU will participate in four fall tournaments with a full team this season beginning with the Lady Paladin Invitational hosted by Furman University. The event will be played at the Furman Golf Club in Greenville, S.C., Sept. 24-26.

The Chanticleers will then travel to Virginia Beach, Va., to play at the Princess Anne Invitational hosted by Old Dominion University at the Princess Anne Country Club on Oct. 3-5.

CCU will stay in-state for their next event, the Buccaneer Classic, hosted by Charleston Southern University on Oct. 18-19 at the Oak Point Golf Club at Kiawah Island.

The final fall event will see the Chants travel to Bowling Green, Ky., for The Club at Olde Stone Intercollegiate Invitational. The Oct. 25-26 event will be played at The Club at Old Stone with the University of Louisville serving as the host.

CCU’s first of seven spring events will begin in Jacksonville, Fla., for the San Jose Intercollegiate. The tournament will be hosted by Jacksonville University and will be played at the San Jose Country Club on Feb. 14-15.

It’s back to Florida for the Chants’ next event as Florida State will host the Florida State Seminole Match Up. The Chants make the trip to Tallahassee every year, placing third at the event last year. The venue will be the Seminole Legacy Golf Club located in Tallahassee, Fla., and will take place from Feb. 25-27.

Another trip the Chanticleers have made in the past has been just across the North and South Carolina border at the UNCW River Landing Classic. CCU had a strong fifth-place finish last season in the event which is hosted by UNCW and played at the River Landing Golf Club in Wallace, N.C. on March 7-8.

The following week is another annual event for the Chants at the Valspar Augusta Invitational. The event is hosted by Augusta University and will be played at the Forest Hills Golf Club on March 12-13.

Following a two-week break, the Chants will stay in-state and play in the Golfweek/Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate in Pawley’s Island, S.C., on March 28-30 at the Caledonia Golf Course.

CCU will end the regular season just four days later when the Chants travel to Greenville, N.C. for the Ironwood Invitational hosted by East Carolina University at the Ironwood Country Club on April 4-5.

The Chants will be looking to win their second consecutive and third overall Sun Belt title in the last four years on April 17-19 at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship. The event will be held at the LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla.

