Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU women’s golf releases schedule for 2021-22 season

Reigning Sun Belt Champs looking for back-to-back titles
CCU women's golf.
CCU women's golf.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina University women’s head golf coach Katie Quinney has announced the upcoming schedule for the 2021 season for the reigning Sun Belt Conference champions.

CCU will face a challenging 11-match schedule that will culminate with the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship Women’s Golf Championship at the end of April in Daytona Beach, Fla.

After only having three players available and playing in just three fall tournaments last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CCU will participate in four fall tournaments with a full team this season beginning with the Lady Paladin Invitational hosted by Furman University. The event will be played at the Furman Golf Club in Greenville, S.C., Sept. 24-26.

The Chanticleers will then travel to Virginia Beach, Va., to play at the Princess Anne Invitational hosted by Old Dominion University at the Princess Anne Country Club on Oct. 3-5.

CCU will stay in-state for their next event, the Buccaneer Classic, hosted by Charleston Southern University on Oct. 18-19 at the Oak Point Golf Club at Kiawah Island.

The final fall event will see the Chants travel to Bowling Green, Ky., for The Club at Olde Stone Intercollegiate Invitational. The Oct. 25-26 event will be played at The Club at Old Stone with the University of Louisville serving as the host.

CCU’s first of seven spring events will begin in Jacksonville, Fla., for the San Jose Intercollegiate. The tournament will be hosted by Jacksonville University and will be played at the San Jose Country Club on Feb. 14-15.

It’s back to Florida for the Chants’ next event as Florida State will host the Florida State Seminole Match Up. The Chants make the trip to Tallahassee every year, placing third at the event last year. The venue will be the Seminole Legacy Golf Club located in Tallahassee, Fla., and will take place from Feb. 25-27.

Another trip the Chanticleers have made in the past has been just across the North and South Carolina border at the UNCW River Landing Classic. CCU had a strong fifth-place finish last season in the event which is hosted by UNCW and played at the River Landing Golf Club in Wallace, N.C. on March 7-8.

The following week is another annual event for the Chants at the Valspar Augusta Invitational. The event is hosted by Augusta University and will be played at the Forest Hills Golf Club on March 12-13.

Following a two-week break, the Chants will stay in-state and play in the Golfweek/Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate in Pawley’s Island, S.C., on March 28-30 at the Caledonia Golf Course.

CCU will end the regular season just four days later when the Chants travel to Greenville, N.C. for the Ironwood Invitational hosted by East Carolina University at the Ironwood Country Club on April 4-5.

The Chants will be looking to win their second consecutive and third overall Sun Belt title in the last four years on April 17-19 at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship. The event will be held at the LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Mega Millions)
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $3 million lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach store
There are two tests that measure antibody levels in unvaccinated people: a qualitative test and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Natural COVID antibodies compared to the vaccine antibodies; doctors weigh in
Former Boys and Girls Clubs of Myrtle Beach director indicted, accused of embezzlement
Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk
The Hand community in Longs could see an additional 527 new homes built if county council...
Over 500 new homes could be coming to a new development off Highway 90

Latest News

CCU head men's golf coach Jim Garren.
Coastal men’s golf releases 2021-22 schedule
CCU cornerback D'Jordan Strong and tight end Isaiah Likely.
CCU’s Likely, Strong receive preseason recognition from College Football America
CCU senior lineman CJ Brewer and Trey Carter.
CCU linemen Carter, Brewer named to Outland Trophy watch list
CCU defensive tackle CJ Brewer.
CCU’s CJ Brewer earns spot on Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list