CCU punter, St. James grad Charles Ouverson earns spot on Ray Guy Award preseason watch list

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Coastal Carolina super senior punter Charles Ouverson was named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate punter, the Augusta Sports Council announced on Wednesday.

A two-time Ray Guy Award watch list member having received the honor in both 2019 and 2020, Ouverson returns to the list in 2021 after posting a 2020 season in which he punted 35 times for 1,410 yards, an average of 40.3 yards per punt. He totaled five 50-plus yard punts on the year, had 13 punts fair caught, and placed 18 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, which was the most by any punter in the Sun Belt Conference.

A 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-Sun Belt honorable mention selection, Ouverson recorded a season-long punt of 62 yards in the win over Appalachian State (Nov. 21) in 2020. He had four punts land inside the 20-yard line in the road win at No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14) and put three punts inside the 20-yard line in the season-opening road win at Kansas (Sept. 12). He also had a season-high punt average of 47.0 yards over two punts versus Campbell (Sept. 18) and booted two 50-plus yard punts in the home game versus No. 8 BYU (Dec. 5).

For his career at Coastal, Ouverson has totaled 82 punts for 3,438 yards and an average of 41.93 yards per punt. His 41.93 yards per punt career average entering the 2021 season ranks first in Coastal’s career record book, while his 3,438 career punt yards rank fifth all-time.

His 43.15 average yard per punt in 2018 ranks second all-time in CCU’s single-season history, while his average of 40.29 from last season ranks third all-time.

The 51 candidates on the list incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) punters. The 2021 watch list was compiled based on the 2020 Ray Guy Award semifinalist list, the top 10 NCAA Punters from 2020, 2020 all-conference teams, 2020 All-American teams, 2021 preseason all-conference teams, and punters that return after being on the 2020 watch list last year.

The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the award opens nominations on July 29. The complete list of candidates will be released on Nov. 2. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the 10 semifinalists, who will be announced on Nov. 10. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives, and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on Nov. 23. After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

