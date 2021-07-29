CCU linemen Carter, Brewer named to Outland Trophy watch list

DALLAS, Texas – Coastal Carolina super seniors Trey Carter and C.J. Brewer were both named to the 2021 Outland Trophy preseason watch list, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced today.

The preseason watch list consists of 80 returning standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents. The 2021 season continues a celebration of the award’s 75th anniversary.

The recipient of the 2021 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 12, 2022.

A four-year starter on the offensive line, Carter enters the 2021 season having made 48-straight starts dating back to the 2017 season. The veteran is a four-time All-Sun Belt selection, having worked his way up from honorable mention in both 2017 and 2018 to the third team in 2019 and finally the first team in 2020. Named to the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference first team, the 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first team, and a 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-Sun Belt honorable mention, Carter returns to the offensive line where he helped to pave the way for a top-20 rushing and scoring offense in 2020. A team captain last season, Carter played in and started at right guard in all 12 games on the season and was a key member of the offensive line that was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top offensive line unit. He played every snap at right guard in wins over Kansas (Sept. 12), at then-No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14), versus Georgia Southern (Oct. 24), against South Alabama (Nov. 7), versus Appalachian State (Nov. 21), against then-No. 8 BYU (Dec. 5), at Troy (Dec. 12), and in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl versus No. 23 Liberty (Dec. 26). He was rated as the top offensive lineman in eight of the 12 games for the Chants and totaled a team-high 36 pancake blocks on the season.

A nominee for the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his impact both on and off the field, Brewer continues to garner preseason accolades prior to the 2021 season which includes being named to the 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-America fourth team.A 2020 Associated Press (AP) All-America third-team selection and 2020 Phil Steele honorable mention All-American last season as a team captain, the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference and 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first-team selection, was also named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-Sun Belt third team this preseason.

In 2020, in which the Chant defender picked up All-Sun Belt and Phil Steele SBC All-Conference first-team accolades after garnering All-Sun Belt third-team recognition in 2019, Brewer played in and started all 12 games along the defensive front for the Chants. He finished the season tied for second on the team and fourth in the Sun Belt with 6.5 sacks, was third on the team and eighth in the league with 11.0 tackles-for-loss on the year, and ranked fifth on the team with 60 total tackles. He also recorded six quarterback hurries, forced one fumble, and recovered a fumble on the defensive line.

Brewer recorded a career-high 14 tackles, to go along with 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks, in the win over Appalachian State (Nov. 21) and tallied six stops in home wins over South Alabama (Nov. 7) and then-No. 8 BYU (Dec. 5). He also recorded 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks in the season-opening win over Kansas (Sept. 12), the same game in which he caught his first career touchdown pass, and registered seven total tackles in wins over Campbell (Sept. 18) and at then-No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14).

He enters his final season at CCU in 2021 ranked fifth all-time in CCU’s career record books in quarterback hurries (14), sixth all-time in sacks (11.5), sixth all-time in fumbles forced (5), ninth all-time in tackles-for-loss (23.0), and ninth all-time in assisted tackles (108).

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

The Outland Trophy, celebrating 75 years since its founding, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

The Outland Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about the association.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.