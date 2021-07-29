CCU kicker Massimo Biscardi named to Lou Groza Award preseason watch list

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Coastal Carolina senior kicker Massimo Biscardi was one of 30 student-athletes named to the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award preseason watch list, it was announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission on Wednesday, July 28.

A 2018 Lou Groza Award semifinalist his freshman season, Biscardi makes the watch list for the third time this year having previously been on the national watch list at some point in both 2018 and 2019.

A 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt second-team selection, the fourth-year Chant also earned a spot on both the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference and 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt second teams, as well as the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-Sun Belt third team.

Named to the 2020 All-Sun Belt second team and the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference second team last season, Biscardi played in all 12 games, serving as the placekicker and kicker on kickoffs for the Chants. He finished the season second on the team in scoring with 81 points on the year, posting points in every game on the season. He was 11-of-13 on field goal attempts for an 84.6 field-goal percentage, which ranked third in the Sun Belt and made good on 48 PATs on the season, which ranked second in the Sun Belt on the year.

Tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week (Oct. 19) after making the game-winning field goal in the Chants’ road win over No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14), Biscardi made four field goals of 40 yards or longer on the season. He connected on a 51-yard field goal in the win over Appalachian State (Nov. 21) and kicked a 40-yard game-winning field goal at then-No. 21 Louisiana with four seconds left on the game clock to give the Chanticleers their first-ever win over an FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponent.

For his career at Coastal, Biscardi has made 39-of-49 field goals for a 79.59 field goal percentage to go along with 115 PATs and a total of 232 points. He enters the 2021 season just three made field goals behind the CCU career leader in Justin Durham (42).

He also holds the top two spots in single-season field goal percentage in Coastal history at 84.6 percent (11-of-13) in 2020 and 81.2 percent (13-of-16) in 2018 and has made three field goals in the same game four times.

While the watch list highlights 30 of the best returning kickers in the country, the Groza Committee will be watching all FBS kickers throughout the season, and releasing a weekly “Stars of the Week” feature on www.lougrozaaward.com. All FBS kickers remain eligible to be selected as semifinalists.

Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season and the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Thursday, Nov. 4. From this list, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers will select the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23. That same group then selects the national winner, who will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 9, during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

The 30th Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl Committee, recognizes the three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet at West Palm Beach’s Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 6.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named the NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

For more information on the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award and to see the “Stars of the Week” throughout the season, please go to www.lougrozaaward.com. For even more updates on the best kicking performances throughout the season, follow @LouGrozaAward on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.