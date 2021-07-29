Submit a Tip
Air conditioning units failing more frequently due to recent heat

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hot temperatures across the Grand Strand are causing a busy summer for folks in the air conditioning industry.

Russell Harshman, vice president of operations at One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning says his team is slammed with work.

He says that’s usually the case in the summer and also in the winter when it gets really cold, but this summer, demand has gone up even higher.

Harshman says that’s because of COVID-19.

Air conditioning units are supposed to get twice yearly preventative maintenance, according to Harshman. But due to the pandemic, many people didn’t want air conditioning workers in their houses, so they’ve skipped that maintenance.

Now, it’s causing a lot of air conditioning units to have problems this summer.

Harshman says the demand has an effect on both his company and his customers.

“We have a lot of manpower, but whenever the demand increases almost twofold in the summertime, we see a lot of backup, and a lot of people end up having to wait for service,” he said.

The heat also means drivers for Meals on Wheels of Horry County are making sure clients have proper needs to handle the brutal temperatures.

“We can see if their air conditioning is running. If they have enough water. If they have proper resources and different toiletry items. We make sure they have what they need,” Angie Moncrief, operations director for Meals on Wheels of Horry County said.

