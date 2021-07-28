Submit a Tip
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72

Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Friday, June 24, 2016.(Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Dusty Hill, bass player and one of the founding members of ZZ Top, has died, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. He was 72 years old.

Band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in the post that Hill had died in his sleep at his Houston home.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,’” they said. “We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”

The band said in a July 23 post that Hill was headed back home from the current tour to deal with a hip issue, describing it as a “short detour.” They said at the time, at Hill’s request, the show would go on with their long-time guitar tech Elwood Francis filling in.

ZZ Top celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 with a tour and a documentary, “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.”

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. ...

Posted by ZZ Top on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

