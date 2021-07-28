UNC Health Southeastern at maximum capacity, asking patients to seek alternatives

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - UNC Health Southeastern has reached capacity in its main hospital as COVID-19 cases and patient numbers surge.

“So when we hit 200 max we’re in a high-sensitive situation,” Chief Nurse Executive Renae Taylor said Wednesday. “This morning, for example, we’ve got 216 patients in house, plus eight babies so we’re past that peak.”

The hospital would usually open up an unused unit for overflow patients under these circumstances, but a staff shortage is forcing the hospital to work with what they have.

Taylor said a rise in unvaccinated COVID-19 patients played a major role in pushing the hospital over capacity.

“If you look at 216 patients, there’s 29 in the house today who are COVID,” Taylor said. “But two weeks ago, we had single digits. So it is, in fact, making a difference. Because that’s 20 patients that wouldn’t be here if they’d been vaccinated.”

The hospital is also seeing an increase in its overall number of patients.

Taylor said a lot of people stayed away from the hospital during the peak of the pandemic.

Now those people are seeking health care at a rate the staff can’t handle.

“We’ve now lost 100 staff members, we just have more volume now than we did when the volume was so low, so people are feeling more comfortable when they have a minor illness,” Taylor said.

She also said UNC Health Southeastern needs the community’s help to get things under control.

Taylor is urging people to get vaccinated and says those with minor illnesses should seek alternative measures before coming to the hospital.

“If you have something that can be treated at an urgent care or a walk-in clinic please go there,” she said. “If you have chest pains, stroke symptoms, or a trauma come to the emergency room we’ll treat you. But out of the 175 patients we see, 75 of those could’ve been treated somewhere else.”

