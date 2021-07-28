Sea turtle nests in Ocean Isle Beach have been repeatedly damaged

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sea turtle nests set-ups have been damaged multiple times in Ocean Isle Beach, according to the Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Oganization.

The string on nest barriers appears to have been repeatedly cut, creating an entanglement danger for baby sea turtles.

This is considered harassment and is illegal. Those who damage sea turtle nest set-ups can face up to $50,000 in fines and up to a year in prison.

If you have information on who is cutting safety lines on these nests, please call the Ocean Isle Beach Police at (910) 579-4221, or the NC Wildlife Commission at 1-800-662-7137.

We are so very disappointed that someone gets joy in damaging sea turtle nest set-ups. Cutting the string on the nest... Posted by Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

