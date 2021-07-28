Residents strongly oppose discussions to possibly demolish historic Whittemore Elementary School

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some Conway residents said they’re disappointed with Conway city officials.

They feel a promise to uphold the legacy and history of Whittemore Elementary School has been broken. These concerns were voiced following councilmembers discussions about whether to use nearly $500,000 in American Rescue Plans to demolish the site.

Residents stated they were told for quite some time the school building would remain part of any future plans for the city, which they said would include turning the campus building into a community center.

The school has sat vacant for years after Hurricane Matthew severely damaged the building. Now city leaders are discussing whether they should use federal funds to demolish the structure altogether.

Those who attended the school said the facility is not only a part of their history, but the city’s history, and they feel officials need to do all they can to keep the structure intact.

Whittemore Elementary School started shortly after the Civil War and opened in the building on Horry Street in the 1950s, long before Horry County Schools were integrated.

“I was Ms. Whittemore Elementary back in the day,” said Cheryl Adamson. “We have memories of what this school means to us. We recognize the historical value of this and it has great significance for the entire community, not just the black community. This is a history that does not need to be lost.”

“The school has always been the heart of the Whittemore community,” said Veronica Gerald, Professor Emeritus of Coastal Carolina University. “When you cut that heart out of something, it dies. Taking these schools away will likely destroy and take away the Whittemore community. This school sits in the middle of a corridor that’s nationally recognized as a historic district from Wilmington N.C. to St. Augustine, Fla. That nationally is considered sacred grounds because the history is so strong it’s called a national heritage area. You name it that when the story is too big to put in a museum, you have to go down a corridor to see it. Most people on a nationally recognized corridor are trying to save their artifacts.”

WMBF News brought the demolition concerns to city leaders who said they haven’t deviated from the plans.

“Regardless of what happens to the building, the city has not stopped exploring the idea of putting a community center, cultural center, or some other type of enrichment center at the Whittemore Elementary site,” said Deputy City Administrator John Rogers. “The current challenge is the condition of the building itself, which currently sits condemned. Our exploration of ideas for how to use that site to enrich the community has not stopped and we still welcome ideas.”

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy is a former student of the school. She provided this statement to our news team:

“As a former student of Whittemore Elementary School, I share the emotional ties many in its community have to the school building. I was delighted when the Board of Horry County Schools gifted the property to the City, hoping we may have had an opportunity to resurrect a physical space that will forever be near and dear to me. Reality set in as we assessed the condition of the building and requirements that make refurbishing this historic structure impractical. The larger building that housed classrooms, offices, a kitchen, cafeteria and auditorium is wrought with deadly mold and mildew from drenching water entering through a lifted roof. Asbestos, also deadly, was used as a building material; and its abatement is extremely expensive. Moreover, stringent requirements set by the federal government guiding the use of specific funding designed for historic structures added immense costs to the project. The city has had to consider the best use of public dollars. The time and expense it would take to re-establish what was our first school experience could not be justified. There has been no change in plans, as requested of us by community stakeholders, to prepare an attractive, safe and sound community center. The property’s acreage allows space for additional uses as well. American Rescue Plan funding allows the city to make a first and critical step in moving in the direction of building(s) that enhance the immediate community and provide space for enhancing the lives of Conway residents. It remains possible that perhaps the entrance be re-created to mimic that of the Whittemore Elementary School we love and honor. Unfortunately, we are sometimes unable to make dreams come true. We wish we could.”

Community activist Cedric Blain-Spain said he’s seen far too many historic staples being demolished. He said the city needs to preserve black history in its communities. He said that doesn’t include removing a historic school building.

“We want them to restore it, we have lost so much in the black community,” Blain-Spain said. “And to [possibly] use half a million dollars to demolish history, that sent shock waves. Why would they use American Rescue funds to demolish history, to demolish an African American Community, when you can use those funds to build up a community. We’re asking the city to reconsider, we know nothing is final yet in their plans. But in their final plans, we’re asking them to find the resources to restore this building.”

The building also used to serve as office space for Horry County Schools until it was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Our news team will be following this story for additional updates.

