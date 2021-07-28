Public Schools of Robeson County to hold special-called meeting on masks in classrooms

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Public Schools of Robeson County will hold a special-called meeting on Thursday to discuss face masks in classrooms for the upcoming school year.

The spokesperson for the school district said the meeting agenda has not been finalized yet but said the focal point will be to vote on a mask mandate for students.

On Tuesday, the CDC updated its mask guidance and recommended that all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

It comes as COVID-19 cases rise across the country and vaccinations remain low.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. but is closed to the public. But people can watch the meeting here.

As for masks in South Carolina schools, state law prohibits districts from requiring students to wear a mask.

Proviso 1.108, which prevents school districts from requiring face masks in schools, was passed by the General Assembly as part of the 2021-2022 General Appropriations bill.

