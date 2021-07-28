Myrtle Beach businesses wait, see if leaders will reinstate mask mandate after CDC releases new guidance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With cases rising, vaccination rates remaining low and the Delta variant spreading, the CDC now says everyone should wear masks when inside in high spread areas.

That’s a new recommendation, but neither Horry County nor any of the municipalities in it have reimplemented mask ordinances.

RELATED COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach mayor not considering reinstating mask mandate, encourages people to get vaccinated

The owner of the Gay Dolphin said if the city were to change its mind and reinstate a mask mandate, he’ll follow suit.

“We have had a fantastic year,” said Gay Dolphin owner Justin Blowers. “It’s been 50% above our best year.”

Blowers hasn’t required masks in his gift shop since the city of Myrtle Beach lifted its mask ordinance back on April 1.

Business has been great, but he’s had the feeling lately some of the COVID-19 restrictions could be on the way back.

“We expect that the Delta variant will have some impact one way or another, but as such, people are pent up, they’re ready to get out,” said Blowers.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the rise of the Delta variant, along with low vaccination rates, prompted the agency to start recommending masks inside again.

RELATED COVERAGE | CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

“In rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant after vaccination, may be contagious and spread the virus to others,” said Walensky during a news conference Tuesday.

Walensky encouraged community leaders to push for universal masking and more vaccinations to prevent more outbreaks.

Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar & Grill General Manager Dalton Novia is just hoping re-instating a mask requirement wouldn’t turn customers away.

“Hopefully people will be willing to adjust to a different type of lifestyle,” said Novia. “We’re just happy to be open and happy to have people be able to come in, mask or no mask.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.