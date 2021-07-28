Submit a Tip
McLeod Health receives Certificate of Need for 48-bed hospital on Carolina Forest campus

McLeod Health received state approval to build a new hospital in the Carolina Forest area.
McLeod Health received state approval to build a new hospital in the Carolina Forest area.(Source: McLeod Health)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health is able to move forward with plans to build a new hospital on its Carolina Forest campus.

The hospital system announced on Tuesday that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved a Certificate of Need to build a 48 bed, four-story hospital.

“With this DHEC approval, we will move quickly with construction of a 4-story hospital with four operating rooms and 48-beds on our 42-acre Carolina Forest campus,” said Monica Vehige, CEO, McLeod Loris Seacoast Hospital. “The COVID-19 pandemic response demonstrated the insufficient hospital bed capacity in Horry County. Even without a pandemic, this shortage will become even more apparent as the population grows.”

McLeod Health announced nearly a year ago that it had plans to build the hospital, and that a Certificate of Need had been submitted. DHEC’s approval shows that there is a need for the hospital in the area.

“Horry County’s growth – projected to be the second-largest county in the state by 2030 – requires hospital capacity to meet the expanding demands for quality healthcare,” said Donna Isgett, CEO of McLeod Health. “Our mission is to improve the overall health and well-being of people living in the communities we serve.

Currently, there are two buildings on the Carolina Forest campus off International Drive, including a free-standing 24/7 Emergency Department.

The hospital system plans to officially break ground on the four-story hospital in the months ahead.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

